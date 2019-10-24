Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $935.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.54%.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.
