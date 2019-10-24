Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $935.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

