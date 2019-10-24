Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $15.26. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $247,225.00. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

