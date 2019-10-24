Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.42), 193,224 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.85 ($0.42).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Renewi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.57.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.