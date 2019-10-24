Rene Jacobsen Sells 1,600 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $59,760.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

