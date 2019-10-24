Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $4.30. Reliv International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

