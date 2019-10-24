Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

NYSE:RS traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.84. 1,834,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.