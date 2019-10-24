Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 64,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 669% from the average daily volume of 8,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rego Payment Architectures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

