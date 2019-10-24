Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 989 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

