Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,164.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

