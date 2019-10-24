Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.47 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

