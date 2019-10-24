Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,370,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.