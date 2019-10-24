Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading 11.9% Higher

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32, 1,082,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 589,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reebonz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Reebonz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBZ. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reebonz in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reebonz Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

