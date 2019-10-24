Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Upgraded to “Hold” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,865.88 ($89.71).

LON:RB traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,850 ($76.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,233,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,242.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,262.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

