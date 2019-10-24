Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $353.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was given a new $349.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was given a new $344.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was given a new $435.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $403.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

8/28/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.77. 566,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,971. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

