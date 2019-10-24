Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Elaine Castellanos Sells 2,000 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shares of RETA opened at $183.97 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $189.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

