Real Estate Management Services LLC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 1.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 486,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,795,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,072.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

