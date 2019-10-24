Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE RC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

