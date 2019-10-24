React Group (LON:REAT) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of React Group PLC (LON:REAT) shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), 200,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 584,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40.

React Group Company Profile (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers ducting and fan cleaning, clinical/non-clinical waste disposal, fly tipping clear, decontamination, roadside/layby and transit area deep clean, search and removal, animal/human fatality management, and pigeon guano removal/anti bird services.

