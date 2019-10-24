Raymond James Analysts Give Questor Technology (CVE:QST) a C$5.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

