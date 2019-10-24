Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Lifted by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $7,260,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,870. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

