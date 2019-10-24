Radin Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Radin Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 10.3% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,848,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in BHP Group by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 992,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,145,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP increased its position in BHP Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 631,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,453.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

