QunQun Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $398,480.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042514 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.81 or 0.06208614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047663 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,872,788 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.