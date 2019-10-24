QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $167,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. 3,060,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,884. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.