Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $154.55 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00021455 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, OTCBTC, Liqui and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $154.55 million and $162.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,864,408 coins and its circulating supply is 96,114,388 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coindeal, Crex24, Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Coinone, Coinsuper, OKEx, BitForex, BigONE, Livecoin, ABCC, CoinEx, Coinrail, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex, Bibox, Poloniex, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, BCEX, Coinnest, Bitbns, LBank, HBUS, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bleutrade, GOPAX, DragonEX, Iquant, Upbit, Allcoin, Bithumb, EXX, Liquid and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

