QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,119. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

