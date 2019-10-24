Qbao Price Tops $0.0083 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Qbao has a total market cap of $540,764.00 and $13,692.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000673 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.