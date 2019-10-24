Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Imax in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Imax has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

