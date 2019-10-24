PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $131,718.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $131,718.00 and $135.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 877,257,747 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

