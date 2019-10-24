Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.60. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 56.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1,427.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

