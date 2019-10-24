PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 5,346,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $41.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,783,000 after buying an additional 990,999 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,322,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,157,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,909,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after buying an additional 250,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.