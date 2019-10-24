PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.95-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.95-2.60 EPS.

Shares of PTC traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,593 shares of company stock worth $664,217. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.