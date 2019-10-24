PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.86 ($2.03) and last traded at A$2.86 ($2.03), approximately 18,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.80 ($1.99).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The firm has a market cap of $739.82 million and a PE ratio of 28.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other PSC Insurance Group news, insider John Dwyer bought 30,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$83,822.94 ($59,448.89).

About PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI)

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

