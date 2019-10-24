Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,160 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 447,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,450. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

