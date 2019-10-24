Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRVB. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 380,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $243.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 5.79.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $96,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.