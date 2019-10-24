Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 383,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

