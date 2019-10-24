Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 473.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $8,547,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

