Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 247,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

