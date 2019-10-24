Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,017 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

