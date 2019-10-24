Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 2,395,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.