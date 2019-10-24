Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,606 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 105,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,399. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

