Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,256 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,560,352. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

