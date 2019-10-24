Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

