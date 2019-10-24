Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Macquarie

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,834. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

