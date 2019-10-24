Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,460. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

