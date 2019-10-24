Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,678 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 519,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

