Private Advisory Group LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

