Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $193.75. 12,484,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,696,874. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average is $187.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

