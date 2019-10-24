Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,708 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.06. 33,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $2,513,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $243,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $276,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,522 shares of company stock worth $11,778,264. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

