Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

