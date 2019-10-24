Praxsyn (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Praxsyn Corp (OTCMKTS:PXYN)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 147,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Praxsyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXYN)

Praxsyn Corporation, a health care company, provides medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. It formulates non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents in the forms of transdermal creams, patches, and oral capsules for pain management, erectile dysfunction, and metabolic therapies.

